Write any code much faster 🚀 with code expanders (dynamic-snippets). In almost any editor and any programming language. Use one of the 80 built-in expanders and create your own ones.

You can export any bundle of expanders and share it with others. Importing is as easy as double clicking on the bunde icon.

No matter what programming language you use, there is always lots of code to write. TeaCode writes it with you. And it makes it all much quicker. Just write a pattern, press TeaCode shortcut and TeaCode will finish it for you. Super fast!

Testimonials

TeaCode just completely and totally rocks! I've been a massive fan of Expressions and Workspaces, but TeaCode just completely and totally rocks! I've tried many text expansion apps over the years with high hopes, but none have ever really "stuck". Whether it was clunky interfaces or unreliable expansion. TeaCode is in a completely different league, its fantastic to see so much innovation wrapped up in a beautiful interface and reliable functionality. I love the Markdown documentation support and the concept of "Bundles". Thanks again, this is going to be one of my most used tools by far! Ben Dews

Definitely the most powerful cross-editor code expander Just started using TeaCode by @apptorium and I'm loving it; definitely the most powerful cross-editor code expander I've used and in some ways surpasses most internal editor snippet functions through its own type system and easier to define language. Chris White

TeaCode is the first dynamic snippet manager that has actually worked for me. TeaCode is the first dynamic snippet manager that has actually worked for me. I made my own static snippets for a long time, but now TeaCode allows me to save time with it’s quick expansions. If I’m not using Emmet, it’s TeaCode for sure! Thanks! Richard Guay

Just grab TeaCode and speed your writing up! Could you imagine intelligent snippets in your favourite code editor? You don't need to, just grab TeaCode and speed your writing up! Yes, even those complicated things with parameters expanding to complete and accurate implementations. Kacper Kaliński

Don't look any further, buy TeaCode! TeaCode is much more than a simple snippet expander. It is highly customizable and very expressive. Having its own small type system including optionals you can parameterize your expanders. Switching from a combination of Xcode and Dash snippets I was able to delete 60% of my snippets and still have more expanders.

TeaCode comes with a plethora of expanders so just by starting TeaCode you will have a huge benefit! They're also a good starting point for your own expanders.

I wouldn't want to miss it.



In short: Don't look any further, buy TeaCode! Jan Dammshäuser

It takes DRY to a whole new level. It's been a long while that someone outside of Apple made Xcode more productive for my workflows. Tea Code has done it though. This tool is more than a time saver; it's a copilot while you are “in the air” coding your apps. Its there real to fill in the blanks, seamlessly and conveniently.

Ironically, I’ve been trying to recreate what Tea Code does with a keyboard macro app, but it is just NOT the same. Tea Code is integrated and focused. Its token language allows me to handle text cases in the most flexible of ways. It takes DRY to a whole new level.

I am "all in" on Tea Code and plan to invest time in creating as much templated code expanders as possible, to save me as much work as possible because life is too short to type the same things over and over. Louis R